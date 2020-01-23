New County Emergency Services Director to focus on partnerships, technology

The San Diego County Office of Emergency Services has a new director at the helm who arrives with experience both in the field and in our region.

Jeff Toney served with the state overseeing its response to the deadly Woolsey Fire in Los Angeles and Ventura counties and the Montecito mudslides in Santa Barbara County, both in 2018. He even helped with the recovery phase of San Diego County's Lilac Fire in 2017.

Toney fills the role left open by Holly Porter, who was hired as the deputy chief administrative officer for the county's Public Safety Group, replacing Ron Lane after his retirement....