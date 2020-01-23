Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Palomar Community College District aligns leadership to address the immediate future

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/24/2020 at 1:55am



SAN MARCOS – At its regular monthly meeting Jan. 14, the governing board of the Palomar Community College District formalized the appointment of Jack Kahn, Ph.D., as acting superintendent and president of the district.

Kahn has been serving in the capacity since Dec. 17, 2019, when former Superintendent and President Joi Lin Blake was placed on nondisciplinary administrative leave. Kahn previously worked as assistant superintendent and vice president of instruction.

While Kahn takes on the leadership duties of the district, Shayla Sivert, a former dean of languages and literature divisio...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 01/25/2020 08:14