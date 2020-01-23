Palomar Community College District aligns leadership to address the immediate future

SAN MARCOS – At its regular monthly meeting Jan. 14, the governing board of the Palomar Community College District formalized the appointment of Jack Kahn, Ph.D., as acting superintendent and president of the district.

Kahn has been serving in the capacity since Dec. 17, 2019, when former Superintendent and President Joi Lin Blake was placed on nondisciplinary administrative leave. Kahn previously worked as assistant superintendent and vice president of instruction.

While Kahn takes on the leadership duties of the district, Shayla Sivert, a former dean of languages and literature divisio...