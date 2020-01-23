Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Tracy DeFore
San Diego County Communications Office 

Poll workers needed for March 3 election

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/24/2020 at 1:58am

Poll workers who speak Korean, Vietnamese, Chinese, Filipino, Spanish or Arabic are especially needed.

Poll workers, especially those who are bilingual in any one of six specific languages, are needed for the March 3 Presidential Primary Election. The registrar's office is required by federal law to provide bilingual speakers and voting materials to voters who speak Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese and Chinese.

In addition, a survey conducted by the University of California Berkeley showed a need for Arabic and Korean speakers at nearly 90 precincts across the county, so the registrar's office is also recruiting poll workers who are bilingual in those languages.

To become a poll worker, appli...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 01/25/2020 08:14