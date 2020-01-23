Poll workers needed for March 3 election

Poll workers, especially those who are bilingual in any one of six specific languages, are needed for the March 3 Presidential Primary Election. The registrar's office is required by federal law to provide bilingual speakers and voting materials to voters who speak Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese and Chinese.

In addition, a survey conducted by the University of California Berkeley showed a need for Arabic and Korean speakers at nearly 90 precincts across the county, so the registrar's office is also recruiting poll workers who are bilingual in those languages.

To become a poll worker, appli...