Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Rain brings urban runoff to beaches

 
Last updated 1/25/2020 at 9:21pm



SAN DIEGO COUNTY – The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health issued a General Rain Advisory to avoid water contact at all coastal beaches and bays due to recent rainfall, Jan. 21.

Swimmers, surfers, and other water users are warned that rain brings urban runoff, which can cause bacteria levels to rise significantly in ocean and bay waters, especially near storm drains, creeks, rivers and lagoon outlets.

Urban runoff may contain large amounts of bacteria from a variety of sources such as animal waste, soil and decomposing vegetation. Bacteria levels can remain elevated after...



Village News

