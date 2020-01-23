Sheriff's Department to up DUI enforcement on Super Bowl Sunday

SAN DIEGO - San Diego County sheriff's deputies are planning to increase impaired driving enforcement over Super Bowl weekend.

The sheriff's department will begin targeting drunk and drugged driving with extra patrols beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday and lasting through 5 a.m. Monday.

A DUI checkpoint is also planned in Vista from 8 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday, deputies said.

The department reminded drivers that impaired driving can refer to driving under the influence of marijuana and prescription drugs, not just alcohol.

"Impaired driving can have tragic consequences," said Sheriff Bill Gore. "If you are caught driving under the influence, you will go to jail."

In 2019, 9,180 people were arrested in San Diego County for driving under the influence. Twenty-seven of those arrests took place on Super Bowl Sunday.

The sheriff's department urged people to find a safe way home before the Super Bowl game begins — either by having a designated driver, using a ride-sharing or taxi service or using public transportation.

