Supervisors approve Bonsall Oaks time extension, ownership change agreement

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved a time extension for what is now called the Bonsall Oaks development, and the supervisors’ 5-0 vote, Wednesday, Jan. 15, also approved an agreement which reflects the ownership change of the 449.54-acre property.

The date by which the infrastructure must be completed, in the absence of a subsequent time extension, is now Jan. 15, 2022. The agreement covers completion of road, water, sewer and other infrastructure improvements but does not require completion of the homes or other lot improvements themselves.

The parcel map for the 449.54...