A sincere thank you

The “Grinch” made a good try at stealing our Christmas by way of killing our furnace, Dec. 20.

A panicked call to Luke of Quality Heating and Cooling brought him right over, and yes, it was indeed dead as the proverbial door nail.

But all was not lost because, like the best Santa’s Helper Ever, but taller and without the silly hat and shoes, Luke reappeared at 8 a.m. on Christmas Eve and by noon we had a new furnace, and glorious, wonderful heat. And, he even built a new wood furnace floor to replace the one that had seen better days.

Thank you, Luke. You are the best.

Georgiana Silvestro