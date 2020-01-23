Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

A sincere thank you

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/24/2020 at 10:16pm



The “Grinch” made a good try at stealing our Christmas by way of killing our furnace, Dec. 20.

A panicked call to Luke of Quality Heating and Cooling brought him right over, and yes, it was indeed dead as the proverbial door nail.

But all was not lost because, like the best Santa’s Helper Ever, but taller and without the silly hat and shoes, Luke reappeared at 8 a.m. on Christmas Eve and by noon we had a new furnace, and glorious, wonderful heat. And, he even built a new wood furnace floor to replace the one that had seen better days.

Thank you, Luke. You are the best.

Georgiana Silvestro


 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 01/25/2020 05:51