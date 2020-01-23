Re: 'Pro-Life is a killer' [Village News, Miller Letter, 1/16/20]

As I said before, America’s abysmal infant and maternal mortality rates are the direct result of reduction in reproductive health care caused by the “slash and burn” tactics used by pro-life activists. As usual, the brunt of the damage is taken by lower- and middle-income women. The statistics are normalized: all countries are evaluated by the same standard. The bottom line is mother’s-to-be and infants are “collateral damage” in the war on abortion.

Why did Margaret Sanger’s son lie about her converting to Christianity? Why does anyone lie?

Sanger did not promote abortion, as I showed previously. She did promote eugenics, which calls for two things: one, birth control for women she considered worthy of perpetuating the “superior” race, and two, sterilization for the unworthy. Sanger’s mother bore 11 children and died at age 50: perhaps that’s what sparked her interest in birth control. Her advocacy for birth control put her in direct conflict with the Roman Catholic clergy, but not so much with their female congregants.

I have substantiated my position and am on firm ground regarding the myth of abortion related emotional and mental problems. There may be some regrets – not remorse, not guilt – but the main emotion is relief.

The author of the subject letter said: “I didn’t say abstinence wasn’t currently being taught...” The author’s actual words were: “… in the early 1970s, we were taught safe sex classes, and there was never any mention of abstinence.” The inference is clear.

Regarding life is cheap. One event does not a statistic make. I did a search on “pastors and mistresses” and “pastors and fraud” and found many citations. Perhaps what teenagers need is leaders who encourage moral behavior by being exemplars.

John H. Terrell