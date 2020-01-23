What county supervisors do

5th District

As we are now fully in 2020, I thought this would be a great time to talk about the current status of San Diego County.

One of the questions I get asked most when I’m out is, what does a supervisor supervise? Well, there are five San Diego County supervisors, and we are in charge of a variety of things from public health, food stamps, Registrar of Voters and many other items. We also manage state and federal money for local programs.

I have the privilege of not only representing the cities of Carlsbad, San Marcos, Oceanside, Vista as their representative on the board of supe...