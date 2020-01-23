Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Man struck, killed by suspected DUI driver while crossing Oceanside roadway ID'd as Marine

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/30/2020 at 11:51am



OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A 22-year-old man struck and killed by a vehicle while walking near an Oceanside intersection was an active-duty Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton, authorities reported today.

Juan Muniz III of Kingsville, Texas, was crossing North Coast Highway near Sportfisher Drive around 1:10 a.m. Sunday when he was struck by a car traveling north on the highway, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Paramedics responded to the scene and took Muniz to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where he was pronounced dead at 2:09 a.m. Sunday, the Medical Examiner's Office reported

The driver, later identified as 31-year-old William Vaden, stopped after the accident and waited for police to arrive, according to Oceanside police.

Vaden was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence and was booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 01/31/2020 03:50