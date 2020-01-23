Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Vista

VISTA (CNS) - A 43-year-old man was struck and killed this morning by a hit-and-run motorist in Vista, a sheriff's deputy said.

The pedestrian was struck near the intersection of Vista Village and Wave drives, said Deputy Nicholas Jehl of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were dispatched to the location a little after 12:20 a.m. and the 43-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, Jehl said.

"The driver of the vehicle fled the scene immediately following the collision and has not been located or identified,'' he said.

Anyone with information regarding the death was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.