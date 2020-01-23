Girls can register for softball through Feb. 1

Olivia Castillo steals second versus Tierra Canyon during the top of the second inning during a tournament in November.

FALLBROOK – Registration for Fallbrook Girls Softball spring 2020 season is open until Feb. 1. Games are Wednesday nights for 8U and older, and all age groups play Saturdays. Opening day is Saturday, Feb. 29.

Register online or in person during walk-up registration. The registration link is www.bit.ly/FGSregistration. The league does not accept payment online so payment needs to be made in person during walk-up registration. New Fallbrook Girls Softball players also need to provide a copy of their birth certificate to register for age verification purposes.

Walk-up registration will be a...