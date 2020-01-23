Warriors Boys Rugby falls to Mira Costa in hard-fought battle

Though the Fallbrook High School varsity boys' rugby remains winless on the young season, head coach Steve Hernandez is pleased with the way his young team played against Mira Costa High School (from Manhattan Beach) at Fallbrook High Saturday, Jan. 18.

"The varsity game was the best they have played all year," he said. "Even when they were down by 17 points early in the game, once we scored our first try, our spirits lifted and (the team) put in a great effort to get to 26-31 down."

The Warriors clawed their way back into the game with tries from Damian Medrano, Kyle Lindenmayer, Angel An...