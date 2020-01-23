Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Warriors Boys Rugby falls to Mira Costa in hard-fought battle

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/25/2020 at 5:17am

Fallbrook Warrior Riley Montgomery attempts to take down a Mira Costa High School opponent during a varsity boy's rugby game, Saturday, Jan. 18. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Though the Fallbrook High School varsity boys' rugby remains winless on the young season, head coach Steve Hernandez is pleased with the way his young team played against Mira Costa High School (from Manhattan Beach) at Fallbrook High Saturday, Jan. 18.

"The varsity game was the best they have played all year," he said. "Even when they were down by 17 points early in the game, once we scored our first try, our spirits lifted and (the team) put in a great effort to get to 26-31 down."

The Warriors clawed their way back into the game with tries from Damian Medrano, Kyle Lindenmayer, Angel An...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019