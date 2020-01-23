Warriors fifth at Mission Hills Varsity Tournament

Five Fallbrook grapplers place

Twenty-eight high school wrestling teams competed at the Mission Hills Varsity Tournament, and Fallbrook High School placed ninth as a team while five Warriors were among the top six in their weight class and one other Fallbrook grappler won a consolation championship.

This year the Mission Hills Varsity tournament was held Jan. 4.

“We’ve kind of avoided it in the past because of where it fell,” Fallbrook head coach Cristian Vera said.

The tournament took place three days after New Year’s Day, so the Fallbrook students had not yet returned to school.

“It’s always tough to gath...