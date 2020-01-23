Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Warriors girls' rugby runs rampant over Rancho Bernardo

 
Last updated 1/25/2020 at 10:07pm

Tiahna Padilla dots the ball down for a try during the Fallbrook High School Warriors varsity girls' rugby win over Rancho Bernardo High School Saturday, Jan. 18. Village News/Jeff Pack photo

The Fallbrook High School varsity girls' rugby team scored fast and early in running away from host Rancho Bernardo High School Saturday, Jan. 18, to come away with a 77-0 win.

Senior Abbey Savin scored four tries and made three conversions, and sophomores Jordan Duncan, Julia Tippin and Tiahna Padilla each scored twice in the Warriors win that opened the league season. Tippin also made two conversions.

Duncan was named Rugby Girl for the match.

"(She) ran good running lines from deep and was involved looking for work," head coach Craig Pinnell said after the match.

