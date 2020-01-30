Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Coldwell Banker Village Properties announces December top agents, 4th quarter president's club

 
Last updated 1/31/2020 at 1:18pm

President's club member Tom Van Wie is the top selling agent for the month and the top listing agent at Coldwell Banker Village Properties in Fallbrook. His team were also the top producing agents for December.

FALLBROOK – Coldwell Banker Village Properties recently announced the president's club for the fourth quarter of 2019 and its December top producers.

The president's club members were Tom Van Wie, Erica Williams, Jean Esop and Abby Elston.

The team of Tom Van Wie were the top producing agents for December.

Coldwell Banker Village Properties recently announced their top selling agents for December were Erica Williams and Tom Van Wie.

The top listing agents from their office for December were Jerry Gordon and Tom Van Wie.

For more information on Coldwell Banker Village Properties, visit http://www.cbvillageproperties.com.

Submitted by Coldwell Banker Village Properties.

President's club member Erica Williams is December's top selling agent for Coldwell Banker Village Properties in Fallbrook.

 
