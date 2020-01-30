Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Democrats to host forum on March ballot

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/4/2020 at 10:51am

Mark Jackson is the upcoming speaker at the Fallbrook Democratic Club, Feb. 6, at 6:30 p.m. at the Hilltop Center, 331 E. Elder St. in Fallbrook.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Democratic Club will be meeting Feb. 6, at the Hilltop Center, 331 E. Elder St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and will feature speakers on various measures and candidates on the March 3 ballot.

The ballot forum features Mark Jackson speaking on Measure A. Jackson was elected to the Valley Center Community Planning Group and speaking on behalf of Save Our Countryside. He will be available to answer questions from voters.

Fallbrook Democrats will also review their endorsed candidates of Ammar Campaign-Najjar for the 50th Congressional District, Kate Schwartz for the 75th Assembly District and the four countywide Superior Court races.

The Fallbrook Democratic Club serves the local Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow, DeLuz and surrounding areas and meets the first Thursday of the month in Fallbrook. Light refreshments are offered at 6:30 p.m. with meetings starting at 7 p.m.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Democratic Club.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019