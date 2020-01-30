Fallbrook Democrats to host forum on March ballot

Mark Jackson is the upcoming speaker at the Fallbrook Democratic Club, Feb. 6, at 6:30 p.m. at the Hilltop Center, 331 E. Elder St. in Fallbrook.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Democratic Club will be meeting Feb. 6, at the Hilltop Center, 331 E. Elder St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and will feature speakers on various measures and candidates on the March 3 ballot.

The ballot forum features Mark Jackson speaking on Measure A. Jackson was elected to the Valley Center Community Planning Group and speaking on behalf of Save Our Countryside. He will be available to answer questions from voters.

Fallbrook Democrats will also review their endorsed candidates of Ammar Campaign-Najjar for the 50th Congressional District, Kate Schwartz for the 75th Assembly District and the four countywide Superior Court races.

The Fallbrook Democratic Club serves the local Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow, DeLuz and surrounding areas and meets the first Thursday of the month in Fallbrook. Light refreshments are offered at 6:30 p.m. with meetings starting at 7 p.m.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Democratic Club.