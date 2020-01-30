Gary Walker Bearden, 77, of Fallbrook, California, passed away Jan. 16, 2020. He died, peacefully and at home with family, from complications relating to his battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Gary was born to Harold and Lillie Bearden, on Oct. 16, 1942, in Compton, Los Angeles, California. The same God of all creation who breathed life into Gary was at his side as he breathed his last breath.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Boyd Bearden (1967) and Lillie Belle (Walker) Bearden (1990), and his loving wife, Donna Louise (Peif) Bearden (2013), after whose death he never felt truly complete.

Gary graduated from Compton Senior High School in 1960. He married his sweetheart, Donna Louise Peif, in 1966. He remained in Southern California his entire life.

If anyone who knew Gary were to choose the one word that would best describe him, the word would be, music. Other than his family, music was what he treasured most. All who knew and loved him will recall the joy they felt when he would pick up his guitar and sing.

From singing in church and school choirs throughout his younger years, entertaining audiences while onstage as well as at get-togethers and celebrations, to singing at home with his children gathered at his feet, Gary's voice was magical. The magic will be missed.

Gary leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved sister, Iva Nell (Bearden) Kirkpatrick; his three children, Rebecca Bearden, Gary "Beau" Bearden and his wife, Kim and Dawn (Bearden) Jensen and her husband, John; his four grandchildren, Natalie Lane, Justin Bearden, Sydney Bearden and Kendallyn Jensen; and his great-grandson, Everett Smith; as well as many more family members and friends.

He is remembered as a faithful, passionate, loving and courageous man.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1, at 2 p.m., at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 911 East Elder Street in Fallbrook. A reception will follow at the home of Gary's daughter, Dawn (Bearden) Jensen.

The family would like to extend special thanks to family friend Dawn Aguero and Hospice of the Valleys, who both assisted the family in caring for and comforting Gary during his final days.