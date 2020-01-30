John M. Makowsk

Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Last updated 1/31/2020 at 12:47pm

John M. Makowski of Temecula passed away peacefully in his sleep Jan. 23, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Nancy Makowski and his beloved niece Judy Verbanets of Del Mar and his nephew William Verbanets, Jr. of Pittsburgh. Also, a sister, Marian Sinnicki of New Jersey.

John will be remembered for his beautiful bass singing voice and his sense of humor. He loved to make people smile and laugh. He sang at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fallbrook as well as St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Temecula.



 
