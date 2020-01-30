Republican women to host congressional candidates

FALLBROOK – The public is invited to celebrate Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, with the California Republican Women of Fallbrook Candidates Forum. The group will be hosting candidates running for the 49th and 50th Congressional District seats as well as judges running for Superior Court.

Their meetings are at Pala Mesa Resort, 2001 Old Highway 395, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Doors open at 9 a.m. The cost of $25 includes brunch, venue and speakers.

To make sure they have enough chairs and food, RSVP to republicanwomenofca.fallbrook@gmail.com or SandiFallbrookRWF@aol.com or (760) 723-1954.

Submitted by California Republican Women of Fallbrook.