Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Republican women to host congressional candidates

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/4/2020 at 10:50am



FALLBROOK – The public is invited to celebrate Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, with the California Republican Women of Fallbrook Candidates Forum. The group will be hosting candidates running for the 49th and 50th Congressional District seats as well as judges running for Superior Court.

Their meetings are at Pala Mesa Resort, 2001 Old Highway 395, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Doors open at 9 a.m. The cost of $25 includes brunch, venue and speakers.

To make sure they have enough chairs and food, RSVP to republicanwomenofca.fallbrook@gmail.com or SandiFallbrookRWF@aol.com or (760) 723-1954.

Submitted by California Republican Women of Fallbrook.


 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 02/04/2020 14:25