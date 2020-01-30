Retired teachers to hear storyteller

FALLBROOK – The California Retired Teachers Association will have their general meeting Wednesday, Feb.10, at 10 a.m. It will be held at 3742 Flowerwood Lane in Sycamore Ranch.

The guest speaker will be Marilyn McPhie who is president of Storytellers of San Diego. She will entertain attendees with her colorful stories.

To make reservations, contact Marilyn Wertz at (760) 723-3696 or mwertz46@roadrunner.com by Feb. 5.

Submitted by California Retired Teachers Association.