Thinking of selling a house in 2020?

FALLBROOK – Here are 10 proven ways to get top dollar fast when selling a home.

Find the right real estate agent.

Finding the right real estate agent to partner with is the first step, and one that should not be taken lightly. A good real estate agent will add more value to the selling process than a homeowner would be able to get on their own.

Price it right.

Setting an unrealistically high price doesn't work in real estate as the home will stay on the market longer. And even after the price is cut, buyers will think something is wrong with it because of the longer market time.

The kitchen comes first.

One of the least told secrets in home selling is that homeowners are not actually selling their house; they're selling the kitchen. Consider spending a few dollars to remodel, replace countertops and buy new cabinet hardware. If the budget permits, buy one fancy stainless-steel appliance. That change alone can make people think all the rest are expensive too, and it instantly updates the kitchen.

Improve the curb appeal.

The first impression is the only impression when selling a home. It can be as simple as making sure the lawn is mowed, and the landscaping is well done. The driveway is clear, and exterior walls are neat. Make people feel welcome and safe as they approach the house.

Clean everything.

Nothing turns off a buyer like a dirty house. Clear wash bins and drains, get the carpet cleaned and get rid of old furniture. Aside from clutter, dust and stains, make sure to also mind the smell. Create pleasant smells using freshly brewed coffee or baked pastry.

Depersonalize it.

Take the home out of the house and put away all the personal junk and trinkets before allowing a potential property buyer to view the house. Consider staging the space to maximize the full potential of the property and make it more sellable.

Let the light in.

Good lighting is one of the main things people look for in a home. So do what must be done to make the house bright and sunny – clean the windows, take down the drapes, cut the bushes outside to let natural light in and use high wattage light bulbs.

Make minor repairs and home improvements.

Spoiler alert: the house doesn't have to be perfect in order to sell. Quick fixes and improvements before selling are worth it – like repairing a broken fence, updating faulty wiring, sealing water leaks and applying a fresh coat of paint on the walls.

Take professional photos.

Photos are useful in a home search so accompany the listings with great photos. If the listing photo does not show off the features of the home, prospects throw the home in the reject pile without even taking a tour or going to the open house.

Put on that public relations hat.

The selling process shouldn't be placed entirely in the agent's lap. Invite the neighbors to the open house as they are often the best salespeople for the home because they love the neighborhood. Make sure the homeowner and their agent are posting about the home on social media. It costs nothing, and they should take advantage of that.

