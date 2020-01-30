Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Woman of Wellness program to be on foot care

 
FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Regional Health District’s Woman of Wellness program is excited about the upcoming Feb. 6 event, “Don’t Let Foot Pain Ruin Your Day,” being presented by podiatrist Dr. Kenneth Rehm at Fallbrook Library, 124 S. Mission Road, in Fallbrook.

Rehm is a diplomate of the American Board of Medical Specialties in podiatry and board certified in the treatment of the diabetic foot as well as limb preservation and salvage. He provides services in Fallbrook through Neighborhood Healthcare. All are invited to learn about foot care and the prevention and treatment of diseases affecting feet.

Fallbrook Regional Health District invites men and women to come to Woman of Wellness each first Thursday of the month. A social time begins at 6 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6:30 p.m. This is a free event with light refreshments. Donations of nonperishable food items are collected for the Fallbrook Food Pantry.

Submitted by Fallbrook Regional Health District.

 
