An evening with Don Miguel Ruiz Jr.

Liz Jamieson-Dunne

Special to Village News

Hilltop Spiritual Center hosted an intimate evening with Don Miguel Ruiz Jr. of "The Four Agreements" book fame, Friday, Jan. 17.

Continuing with his father's Toltec wisdom of the mastery of self, Ruiz gave a modern-day interpretation of this guide toward living the life one really wants to have through helping people live out their own personal dreams.

Village News/Mike Reardon photos Don Miguel Ruiz Jr. interprets his father's Toltec wisdom of the mastery of self at Hilltop Spiritual Center.

"The Four Agreements" was based on the ancient Toltec wisdom in an easy to understand interpretation of how to live one's everyday reality as an individual and how people as individuals come together to create a community, a family and a society. Ruiz created a fifth agreement contained in his new book, "The Mastery of Self."

Attended by close to 300 people, the evening began with a special performance of the band Daring Greatly and songs selected were inspired with the message for the evening.

