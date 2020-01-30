Ukulele players visit show choir

The Sullivan Middle School Show Choir, left, performs with the Fallbrook Ukulele Strummers, Jan. 21.

BONSALL – The Fallbrook Ukulele Strummers joined the Sullivan Middle School Show Choir to perform a few songs in a workshop, Jan. 21.

The strummers shared their enjoyment of playing musical instruments, an acoustic ukulele bass and auto harp as well, as they and the show choir sang and played along.

The school appreciates the group's gift of 22 instruments, donated to the Bonsall Unified School District.

Submitted by Sullivan Middle School.