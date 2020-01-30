Every body deserves a massage day

FALLBROOK – When Laurel Lozzi joined her father Craig Lozzi's massage practice almost four years ago, the idea was that he would do his best to share his decades of experience in the field of bodywork with her and that she could gleam some nuggets to add to her already expanding skill set. That has been the case, and yet there have been some perhaps unexpected outcomes from this father-daughter team at Transcendent Touch.

"Experience in any given field is always valuable," Craig Lozzi said. "However, any profession requires more than simply the acquisition and application of the appropriate skills. Indeed, the disposition, attitude and other, sometimes intangible, qualities of one's personality can play a huge role in how successfully one masters any particular life skill or career. In the case of my daughter Laurel, I have been consistently surprised by the depth of her thought, intuition and feeling. Her unique perspective always broadens my own perspective in what I want to offer my clients and profession."

Recently, on the heels of a rate increase for their practice, Laurel Lozzi shared her idea to have one day each quarter where anyone from the community could get a massage at whatever amount they could pay.

When she brought this proposal to her father he immediately agreed. In fact, he was surprised and delighted to give back in this way. It was almost as if she was articulating a feeling he was having too, but which hadn't quite surfaced in his mind.

Laurel Lozzi said, "We touch base regularly to make sure we're apprised of what's going on in our personal lives and to continue to develop our ideas for the business. We both seem to be the kind of people who keep our lives full, so just keeping this meeting happening on a regular basis is important and sometimes challenging. I'm surprised at my father's receptivity to most all my ideas. He is a good listener and takes his time to respond. He still is motivated to learn and grow, which seems to keep him young. This is one of the things I enjoy most about working with him.

"We are currently enrolled with an acupuncturist colleague in a 33-month-long aromatherapy course. We get together monthly to share what we're learning and are regularly surprised to find out the remarkably similar experiences we're having with these powerful essential oils," she added.

The inspiration for this day, "Every Body Deserves a Massage," is Craig and Laurel Lozzi's love for receiving bodywork. Similarly, they each feel great value to give the gift of therapeutic touch. And as they raised their rates, they also realized not everyone can afford skilled bodywork. To that end, they decide to devote affordable bodywork to the community, one day each quarter.

"What we have found for ourselves and everyone we touch, is that massage offers a range of healing and simple delight, opening up a remarkable opportunity for transformation and recalibration," Craig Lozzi said.

Transcendent Touch has a new client bathroom too.

The concept is simple. Both Laurel Lozzi and her father will devote their day toward one-hour sessions for anyone who needs it. It is up to each person to decide what they can afford. That is it. No explanation needed. Sessions are by appointment only.

Since the availability of these sessions is limited, they ask that once a session is booked you keep it or give them at least 48 hours' notice to cancel or reschedule.

"We are excited to share our gifts with anyone in need. We will also keep a waiting list when our schedule fills up in case of cancellations," Laurel Lozzi said.

The first "day" is Thursday, Feb. 6, in celebration of Craig's 66th birthday. The next day will be Thursday, April 30. Call (760) 533-3505 for Craig Lozzi or (323) 356-5363 for Laurel Lozzi. Their new location is at 2864 Reche Road in Fallbrook.

Submitted by Transcendent Touch.