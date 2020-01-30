Flu deaths, cases increase again in San Diego County

Thirty-two San Diegans have died from influenza this season, compared to 24 at this time last season, and cases increased again last week, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced recently.

The county reported 12 new influenza deaths last week, including a 34-year-old woman from east county who died from influenza A and had underlying medical conditions.

Also, 2,292 local lab-confirmed cases were recorded last week. In comparison, 487 cases were reported in the county during the same week last year, and the season-to-date total was 3,130. The 9,919 cases reported to date this season now exceed the 9,655 cases detected in all of last season.

“The number of deaths and cases being reported are a sign that influenza is not easing up,” Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health officer, said.

The county Health and Human Services Agency publishes the Influenza Watch weekly report, which tracks key flu indicators and summarizes influenza surveillance in the region.

For the week ending Jan. 18, the report showed emergency department visits for influenza-like illness were 8% of all visits, compared to 9% the previous week.

When to seek medical help

People with influenza-like symptoms continue to crowd local emergency departments and are taxing some hospitals.

County health officials are encouraging people who are sick to first contact their health care provider by telephone or arrange an urgent appointment. Residents should go to an emergency department when they have any of the following symptoms:

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

Chest pain or abdominal pain

Sudden dizziness

Confusion

Severe or persistent vomiting

Flu-like symptoms that appear to get better, but return with a fever and worse cough

How to prevent the flu

People should avoid getting sick by washing their hands thoroughly and often. Use hand sanitizers. Stay away from sick people. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean commonly touched surfaces.

Anyone who is sick should stay home and avoid contact with others.