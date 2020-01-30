Free workshop for Healthy Soils Program Funding for farmer and rancher applicants

ENCINITAS – Join Solana Center for Environmental Innovation at the Ramona Public Library for a free technical assistance workshop for farmers and ranchers to apply for up to $100,000 in state grant funding.

Assistance is provided from the California Department of Food and Agriculture’s Healthy Soils Program for farmers to implement best management practices.

HSP is accepting applications from farmers to implement on-farm healthy soils practices. In 2019, all five applicants that worked with Solana Center were awarded funding. This year, the pre-application workshop is required.

The technical workshop takes place Sunday, Feb. 9, from 1-3 p.m. at the Ramona Public Library. To register, visit https://solanacenter.org/hsp2020. For questions about the workshop, or the program, contact Sydney Frazier-Flores at sydney@solanacenter.org.

“We’re excited to support farmers and ranchers for a second year of implementing innovative programs that reduce our carbon footprint and help San Diego’s agricultural community make improvements that impact our agricultural health, environment and economy,” Executive Director Jessica Toth said.

HSP is funded by California Climate Investments. CCI is a statewide program that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment.

Solana Center is a San Diego-based, environmental nonprofit that has provided waste diversion and environmental education in San Diego County since 1983. Solana Center actively addresses and solves the region’s most pressing environmental issues through the Zero Waste, composting, and water conservation programs that inspire and empower individuals to live sustainably, reduce waste and become change makers in the communities where they live.

Submitted by Solana Center for Environmental Innovation.