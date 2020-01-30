Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer 

Kirk Douglas, longtime influential movie star, dies at 103

 
Last updated 2/5/2020 at 5:11pm

This Aug. 9, 1962 file photo shows actor Kirk Douglas in New York. Douglas died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at age 103. AP Photo

Kirk Douglas, the intense, muscular actor with the dimpled chin who starred in "Spartacus," "Lust for Life" and dozens of other films, helped fatally weaken the blacklist against suspected Communists and reigned for decades as a Hollywood maverick and patriarch, died Wednesday, his family said. He was 103.

"To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to," his son Michael said in a statement on his Instagram account....



