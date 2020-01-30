Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News

US attorney announces $145M settlement in opioid case

 
Last updated 2/3/2020 at 12:36am



Wilson Ring

The Associated Press

A San Francisco-based health information technology company will pay $145 million to resolve criminal and civil charges that it helped set up an electronic health records system that encouraged physicians to prescribe opioids to patients who might not need them, federal prosecutors in Vermont said Monday, Jan. 27.

Vermont U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan said the company Practice Fusion Inc. took kickbacks from a major opioid company in exchange for using its software to influence physicians to prescribe opioid pain medication.

Court documents released at a B...



