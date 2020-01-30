County launches evacuation plan focused on vulnerable people

If you needed to evacuate for an emergency, could you just get in your car and go? For some residents, the answer may be “no” because they lack transportation, need additional help with medical equipment or gathering items in their home.

Studies have shown that during a disaster, older adults or people with disabilities, or access and functional needs have added challenges when faced with evacuation. This information inspired the San Diego County Office of Emergency Services to come up with the Neighborhood Evacuation Team program in partnership with the Community Emergency Response Tea...