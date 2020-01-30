FPUD refunds customer who claimed he was inaccurately billed

The Fallbrook Public Utility District Board of Directors unanimously voted Monday, Jan. 27, to partially refund a ratepayer who says he was billed for dozens of gallons of water he never used.

Ron Harlan, an eight-year resident of Fallbrook, said the problem arose after he returned from a vacation in August.

Harlan said he pre-paid about $220 before leaving, then informed FPUD that he may not be back in time to pay whatever bill may remain. He said he was told it would be no problem to pay the bill the next month.

Harlan was shocked, though, to open his September bill and find a charge for...