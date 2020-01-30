Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

FPUD refunds customer who claimed he was inaccurately billed

 
Last updated 2/2/2020 at 2:12pm



The Fallbrook Public Utility District Board of Directors unanimously voted Monday, Jan. 27, to partially refund a ratepayer who says he was billed for dozens of gallons of water he never used.

Ron Harlan, an eight-year resident of Fallbrook, said the problem arose after he returned from a vacation in August.

Harlan said he pre-paid about $220 before leaving, then informed FPUD that he may not be back in time to pay whatever bill may remain. He said he was told it would be no problem to pay the bill the next month.

Harlan was shocked, though, to open his September bill and find a charge for...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
