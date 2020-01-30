Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

In split vote, Fallbrook Union Elementary School District board approves raises for superintendent, other administrators

The vote was taken after the board approved a new contract for classified employees

 
The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District voted at its meeting Tuesday, Jan. 21, to approve a new two-year contract with its classified employees’ union granting them a 4% raise – and also voted to give the superintendent and other administrators a similar pay boost.

The union contract passed unanimously, but the administrative salary increase had one dissenter: board member Caron Lieber.

“My position is the superintendent has already received her raise in July, it’s a 5% raise,” Lieber said at Tuesday’s board meeting, reading from a statement she prepared beforehand. “Sh...



