PCTV documentary on sex trafficking begins national distribution

SAN MARCOS – It was already the most successful documentary produced by Palomar College Television, and now “Shattered Dreams: Sex Trafficking in America” is coming to small screens everywhere – millions of them, thanks to a distribution partnership with the National Educational Telecommunications Association.

The film’s public television debut occurred with a Sunday night airing on Las Vegas’ KLVX Jan. 12, and demand has only increased with dozens of stations picking up “Shattered Dreams” for their audiences to view.

“We are incredibly proud of our PCTV team and the work...