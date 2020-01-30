Supervisors add 39 acres to San Luis Rey River Park

Two separate San Diego County Board of Supervisors actions, Jan. 15, added approximately 39 acres to the future San Luis Rey River Park.

One 5-0 vote approved the purchase of approximately 37 acres from North American Resort Properties Inc., for the appraised value of $1,673,000.

The other 5-0 vote approved an exchange of land in which 2.11 county-owned acres not contiguous to the planned active recreation area will be transferred to the San Diego County Water Authority and 2.11 acres of California Department of Transportation land contiguous to the active recreation property will be trans...