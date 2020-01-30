Ten tips to achieve financial freedom in 2020

Rebecca Gramuglia

Special to Village News

For most, January seems like the perfect time for people to start fresh and make meaningful changes that will have a positive impact on their lives.

Whether they want to become debt-free, travel more or anything in-between – like stepping back from the Royal Family – finances can be at the core of these goals. To help them achieve their financial goals in 2020, here are 10 tips to start with.

Start living within your means. Spend, save and splurge within your means by implementing the “50/20/30” rule. The “50/20/30” rule is a basic b...