Groups endorse Measure A

Fallbrook Climate Action Team joins the Sierra Club San Diego Chapter and Climate Action Campaign in endorsing Measure A.

Living in unincorporated San Diego County, we know firsthand the danger of building sprawl developments in the back country. Some people lost their homes in the Lilac Fire. Others had to evacuate. This time we all made it, but in Paradise people died on the narrow roads.

We know too well the congestion on Highways 15, 76, 78 and 5. We are aware that San Diego County has not decreased greenhouse gas emissions. Sprawl development is the greatest cause of greenhouse gases because it increases congestion on the highways.

The county’s general plan already allows for 60,000 new homes in all income ranges to be built in the unincorporated county near transit, schools and commerce. Measure A supports that. Projects that provide genuine low-income housing in accordance with state law are exempt from the initiative.

Measure A simply requires any exceptions to the general plan be approved by voters rather than three county supervisors who have been supported by developers and their cronies. The general plan was a huge effort, with input from stakeholders throughout the county, years in the making. Three people should not be able to veto the will of the entire county.

Enough sneaky tricks to build developments county citizens don’t want. Enough money spent on court cases. Enough stretching our infrastructure to the breaking point. Let’s put county voters back in control.

Joy Frew and Cynthia Young.

On behalf of the Fallbrook Climate Action Team