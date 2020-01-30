Re: 'Real Estate Round-Up: SOS – Vote wisely' [Village News, Voges Letter, 1/9/20]

Dear Ms. Voges,

Since you do not know me, your accusations of my motives are based on absolutely nothing other than the fact that I am a licensed real estate broker. That would be akin to accusing a dentist of opposing a new law that prevented thousands of patients from receiving adequate dental care, as self-serving.

The facts of Measure A were accurately spelled out in my article, so I will not reiterate them, except to restate that the people who will suffer the most if Measure A were to pass are middle class workforce residents of the state who cannot currently afford to purchase a home because of the state’s lack of housing which has created an affordability crisis.

Just like you, people deserve the opportunity to own a home, to create the stability that a home provides for their families and build on their financial future by investing in something that historically has increased in value.

A growing coalition of community leaders and organizations are opposed to Measure A, including San Diego County Democratic Party, The Republican Party Of San Diego County, Cal Fire Firefighters Local 2881, Deputy Sheriffs’ Association of San Diego County, San Diego Police Officers Association, San Diego Housing Federation, San Diego County Taxpayers Association, Save Our Rural Economy, the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, family farmers, young professionals, working families, Riverside commuters, and elected leaders from across the political spectrum, including San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas and San Diego Mayor Kevin Falconer.

As a Realtor, I am proud to stand with those that value private property rights and the American dream of home ownership.

Perhaps you should evaluate a little further and inspect your personal bias, before you start accusing someone else of their motives.

Kim Murphy