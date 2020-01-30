Driver airlifted to hospital after rollover crash on I-5 near Camp Pendleton

CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - A driver was airlifted to a hospital this morning following a rollover crash on Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton, authorities said.

The solo vehicle crash was reported shortly before 8:55 a.m. on the northbound I-5 near the Santa Margarita River, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

A witness told dispatchers that the vehicle struck a guardrail and a pole before ending up on its roof, Bettencourt said.

CHP officers shut down all northbound lanes around 9:15 a.m. to allow a medical helicopter to land on the freeway and airlift the driver to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla for treatment of injuries of unspecified severity, the officer said.

The left three lanes were reopened around 9:35 a.m. and the far right lane was reopened by 10 a.m.