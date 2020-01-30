Freezing temperatures expected in San Diego County valleys and deserts

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Sub-freezing temperatures are expected again Tuesday night in the San Diego County valleys and deserts, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency issued a freeze warning that will remain in effect in both areas until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures in those areas could drop as low as 25 degrees tonight through Wednesday morning, forecasters said.

The freeze warning means that the cold conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, plus unprotected outdoor plumbing could be damaged.

NWS officials warned that those who have in-ground spri...