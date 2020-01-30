CIF approves affiliate membership

The CIF San Diego Section approved an affiliate membership classification.

A unanimous CIF Board of Managers vote Jan. 22, created the affiliate member classification for schools with fewer than 100 students.

“I think it’s a positive step,” CIF assistant commissioner John Labeta said. “The whole issue is to get them to grow.”

The CIF San Diego Section currently includes 125 public, charter and private high schools. New CIF members are expected to abide by the CIF rules and regulations and promote values, character and leadership in their athletic programs.

The issue of admitti...