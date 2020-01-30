Fallbrook Youth Rugby opens spring season at Potter Jr. High School

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Youth Rugby kicked off their opening season games at their home field at Potter Jr. High, Jan. 11 and Jan. 18. The young athletes, from ages 5-13, have been practicing since early December to take the fields.

Fallbrook Youth Rugby has one U8 team, which plays flag rugby; one U10 team, which starting learning tackling; one U12 team and one U14 team. All teams are coed at this level. Fallbrook Youth Rugby games run until the last weekend in March, and the local league has one more home game – Feb. 1.

Allen Day, president of Fallbrook Youth Rugby, said, "It is such...