Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Youth Rugby opens spring season at Potter Jr. High School

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/4/2020 at 10:53am

Fallbrook Youth Rugby's U14 Rugger Avery Wilson attempts to bring down an opposing team member.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Youth Rugby kicked off their opening season games at their home field at Potter Jr. High, Jan. 11 and Jan. 18. The young athletes, from ages 5-13, have been practicing since early December to take the fields.

Fallbrook Youth Rugby has one U8 team, which plays flag rugby; one U10 team, which starting learning tackling; one U12 team and one U14 team. All teams are coed at this level. Fallbrook Youth Rugby games run until the last weekend in March, and the local league has one more home game – Feb. 1.

Allen Day, president of Fallbrook Youth Rugby, said, "It is such...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 02/04/2020 15:03