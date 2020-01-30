Warriors boys' basketball hanging tough; Bonsall making progress

The fact that Fallbrook High School's varsity boys' basketball team is 13-6 as of Monday, Jan. 27, is an accomplishment in itself for head coach Ryan Smith.

With only one win in all of the 2018-2019 season, the Warriors are not only far exceeding expectations but doing well to hang tough in the Valley League with a 1-3 record, which includes a three-point loss last week.

If a few more shots had gone down for the Warriors on the road Friday at Mission Vista High School, the Warriors could be 2-2 in league. Instead, the 73-70 loss dropped the Warriors below the .500 mark.

The Warriors were...