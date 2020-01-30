Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Warriors boys' basketball hanging tough; Bonsall making progress

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/4/2020 at 10:53am

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Fallbrook High School Warrior Cooper Sherman makes an underhand layup shot during the varsity boys' basketball game against San Pasqual High School, Jan. 21.

The fact that Fallbrook High School's varsity boys' basketball team is 13-6 as of Monday, Jan. 27, is an accomplishment in itself for head coach Ryan Smith.

With only one win in all of the 2018-2019 season, the Warriors are not only far exceeding expectations but doing well to hang tough in the Valley League with a 1-3 record, which includes a three-point loss last week.

If a few more shots had gone down for the Warriors on the road Friday at Mission Vista High School, the Warriors could be 2-2 in league. Instead, the 73-70 loss dropped the Warriors below the .500 mark.

The Warriors were...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019