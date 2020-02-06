Award-winning author Coyle brings newest crime novel to Fallbrook

Author Matt Coyle will read from his latest book, Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Fallbrook Library's Writers Read.

FALLBROOK – Writers Read at Fallbrook Library, a free monthly author series with open mic, will host Anthony Award-winning author Matt Coyle, Tuesday, Feb. 11. The reading begins with open mic at 6 p.m., followed by the author presentation and book signing, from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. in the library's community room.

Coyle will read from and discuss his sixth book, "Lost Tomorrows," in the bestselling Rick Cahill crime novel series.

Coyle said he knew he wanted to be a crime writer when he was 14 and his father gave him "The Simple Art of Murder," an essay by Raymond Chandler. Eventually graduating with a degree in English from University of California Santa Barbara, Coyle's foray into crime fiction was delayed for 30 years as he spent time managing a restaurant, selling golf clubs and in national sales for a sports licensing company.

Coyle lives in Escondido with his yellow Lab, Angus, where he is writing his seventh crime novel. Copies of "Lost Tomorrows" will be available for sale and signing by the author.

Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road, between Alvarado and Fig streets.

The March 10 Writers Read will feature open mic for women's stories in celebration of Women's History Month – with some special guest poets and authors.

For more information, contact K-B Gressitt at kbgressitt@gmail.com or (760) 522-1064.

Submitted by Writers Read.