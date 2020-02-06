Exterior renovations that can improve home value

FALLBROOK – Renovating a home to improve its value can be a smart investment. Interior improvements, such as updating kitchens and baths, offer good return on investment, but there are plenty of exterior renovations that can add value to a home and give it that coveted “wow” factor.

Consider the landscaping.

Abundant and well-planned landscaping can instantly boost curb appeal. According to the landscaping company Lawn Starter, 71% of prospective homebuyers said a home’s curb appeal is an important factor in their buying decisions. As buyers use the internet to look for their dre...