Firooz named to dean's list

 
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – Donia Firooz of Fallbrook excelled during the fall 2019 semester, achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn recognition on Hofstra University’s dean’s list.

Hofstra University is a nationally ranked and recognized private university in Hempstead, New York, that is the only school to ever host three consecutive presidential debates in 2008, 2012 and 2016. Students can choose from more than 160 undergraduate program options and 165 graduate program options in the liberal arts and sciences, education, health professions and human services.

