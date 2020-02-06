Gloria Diane (McKay) Beverson left our blessed presence to be with the Lord Jan. 28, 2020. Gloria was born Dec. 6, 1945, in London, England to parent's Ivan and Jeanette McKay.

As a young girl her family moved to Minnesota where she grew up and met the love of her life. Gloria married the Rev. Donald L. Beverson, Dec. 27, 1963. They rarely spent time apart until she died peacefully in her home.

Gloria was the matriarch of her family. She is survived by her husband and best friend of 58 years the Donald; six living children, Russell, Mandie, Elizabeth and husband Craig Usher, Philip and wife Tracy Beverson, Deborah and Matthew; 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ivan and Jeanette McKay and son Daniel L. Beverson. Gloria enjoyed time supporting her husband's business and ministry over the many years. She thoroughly enjoyed rescuing and raising countless four-legged pets from horses to dogs who were always pampered.

Services to celebrate Gloria's life will be held at the Living Waters Christian Fellowship in Fallbrook Saturday, Feb. 8. A viewing will be held from noon to 2 p.m. followed immediately by a service and reception.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Fallbrook Pentecostal Church, P.O. Box 1383, Fallbrook, CA 92088.