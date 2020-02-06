Johnson named to dean's list

BETHLEHEM, Penn. – Dean’s list status, which is awarded to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses, has been granted to James Johnson of Fallbrook for the fall 2019 semester at Lehigh University.

Submitted by Lehigh University.