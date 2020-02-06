Johnson named to dean's list

Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Last updated 2/6/2020 at 4:20pm



BETHLEHEM, Penn. – Dean’s list status, which is awarded to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses, has been granted to James Johnson of Fallbrook for the fall 2019 semester at Lehigh University.

For more than 150 years, Lehigh University has combined outstanding academic and learning opportunities with leadership in fostering innovative research. The institution is among the nation's most selective, highly ranked private research universities.

Lehigh’s four colleges – College of Arts and Sciences, College of Business and Economics, College of Education and the P.C. Rossin College of Engineering and Applied Science – provide opportunities to 7,000 students to discover and grow in a learning community that promotes interdisciplinary programs with real-world experience.

Submitted by Lehigh University.

 
