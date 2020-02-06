Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Smith named to Emerson College dean's list

 
Last updated 2/6/2020 at 4:21pm



BOSTON – Amanda Smith, a native of Fallbrook, has been named to the Emerson College dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.

Smith is studying writing, literature and publishing and is a member of the class of 2022. The requirement to make Emerson’s dean’s list is a GPA of 3.7 or higher.

The college has 3,780 undergraduates and 670 graduate students from across the United States and 50 countries. Emerson is known for its experiential learning programs in Los Angeles, Washington, the Netherlands, London, China and the Czech Republic.

Submitted by Emerson College.

Reader Comments
