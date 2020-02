FALLBROOK – Fallbrook VFW Post 1924 will be hosting an intimate and formal Valentines Dinner at the Post on Valentine’s Day. The meal includes filet mignon, seafood medley, asparagus, salad and dessert.

Tickets are pre-sold only for $25 per person and can be bought at the VFW Canteen, 1175, Old Stage Road. For more information, call (769) 728-8784.

Submitted by Fallbrook VFW Post 1924.